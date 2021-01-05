Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Marriott International Inc. (MAR)?

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.56 and a high of $152.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAR stock was last observed hovering at around $131.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.15% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.91% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -34.16% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.77, the stock is -4.07% and 4.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing -5.42% at the moment leaves the stock 27.91% off its SMA200. MAR registered -16.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.17.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.99%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has around 174000 employees, a market worth around $40.02B and $13.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 237.21 and Fwd P/E is 50.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.96% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $2.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.50% in year-over-year returns.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Top Institutional Holders

1,122 institutions hold shares in Marriott International Inc. (MAR), with 53.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.59% while institutional investors hold 72.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 325.90M, and float is at 270.53M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 60.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.25 million shares valued at $1.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the MAR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.24 million shares valued at $1.69 billion to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.06 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Eagle Capital Management LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 13.15 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SORENSON ARNE M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that SORENSON ARNE M sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $128.72 per share for a total of $12.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.76 million shares.

Marriott International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Smith Craig S. (Group President) sold a total of 7,803 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $132.32 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20477.0 shares of the MAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Brown William P (Group Pres., US and Canada) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $133.51 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 10,284 shares of Marriott International Inc. (MAR).

Marriott International Inc. (MAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) that is trading -2.69% down over the past 12 months. Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is 1.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.92% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.