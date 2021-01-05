Why Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $51.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.31% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -103.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.38, the stock is -6.51% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.06 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock 27.67% off its SMA200. CCL registered -59.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.64.

The stock witnessed a -3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $21.62B and $10.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.28% and -60.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.86 with sales reaching $156.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -72.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -96.70% in year-over-year returns.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

905 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), with 86.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.62% while institutional investors hold 48.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 921.34M, and float is at 797.14M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 43.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.45 million shares valued at $872.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.97% of the CCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Public Investment Fund with 50.83 million shares valued at $771.61 million to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 38.57 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $585.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 32.81 million with a market value of $498.06 million.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MA 1994 B SHARES LP, the company’s . SEC filings show that MA 1994 B SHARES LP sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $20.58 per share for a total of $102.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80.74 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that ARISON MICKY MEIR (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $20.58 per share for $102.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80.74 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, GLASIER RICHARD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.05 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 23,792 shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -58.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.1% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 86.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.