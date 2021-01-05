Why has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) gained 14.57% in last trading?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 14.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $11.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -52.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -52.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.28, the stock is 23.88% and 49.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing 14.57% at the moment leaves the stock -19.19% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -35.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6922 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1236.

The stock witnessed a 23.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.38%, and is 22.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $39.19M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 103.57% and -79.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -94.70% year-over-year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), with 20.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.11% while institutional investors hold 40.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.93M, and float is at 14.25M with Short Float at 6.76%. Institutions hold 40.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 1.73 million shares valued at $2.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.55% of the SNSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 1.01 million shares valued at $1.26 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.69 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $0.86 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 2.96% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.67 million.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gullotta Tina, the company’s VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gullotta Tina bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -17.43% down over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is 20.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.94% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.