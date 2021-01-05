Why Shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Are Going Crazy

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is -13.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $62.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.76% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.6% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.24, the stock is -30.93% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.6 million and changing -13.43% at the moment leaves the stock 74.57% off its SMA200. FUBO registered 148.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.60.

The stock witnessed a -11.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.50%, and is -45.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.81% over the week and 13.81% over the month.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $111.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 384.80% and -61.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83 with sales reaching $87.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.38% while institutional investors hold 8.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.56M, and float is at 52.07M with Short Float at 41.77%. Institutions hold 7.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund with over 69160.0 shares valued at $1.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the FUBO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Needham Aggressive Growth Fund with 5000.0 shares valued at $45000.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gandler David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gandler David sold 26 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $24.87 per share for a total of $647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2674.0 shares.

fuboTV Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that BRONFMAN EDGAR JR (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $10.00 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the FUBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, LEFF DANIEL V (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 485,714 shares of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO).