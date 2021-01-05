Why Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Are Going Crazy

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 0.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.42% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -12.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.23, the stock is 0.59% and 0.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -8.99% off its SMA200. SFM registered 9.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.33.

The stock witnessed a -2.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.22%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $6.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.62% and -27.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), with 478.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 107.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.95M, and float is at 117.31M with Short Float at 11.91%. Institutions hold 106.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.59 million shares valued at $242.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the SFM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.73 million shares valued at $224.65 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 10.66 million shares representing 9.04% and valued at over $223.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.89% of the shares totaling 10.49 million with a market value of $219.53 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blum Kristen E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blum Kristen E bought 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $18.50 per share for a total of $50875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31193.0 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Fortunato Joe (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $18.80 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45169.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Anderson Joel D (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.95 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 24,253 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading -7.31% down over the past 12 months. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is 63.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.58% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.85.