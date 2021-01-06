A peek at Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who has invested in It?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 11.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $5.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -62.13% lower than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.08, the stock is 18.90% and 40.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing 7.61% at the moment leaves the stock 89.15% off its SMA200. AR registered 132.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.60.

The stock witnessed a 60.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.00%, and is 16.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $3.14B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 852.98% and 1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

262 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR), with 33.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.53% while institutional investors hold 95.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.51M, and float is at 223.54M with Short Float at 25.79%. Institutions hold 83.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.06 million shares valued at $63.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the AR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 17.93 million shares valued at $49.31 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 17.78 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $48.89 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 17.72 million with a market value of $48.73 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearce Sheri. SEC filings show that Pearce Sheri sold 1,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $6645.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69201.0 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 66.59% up over the past 12 months. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 34.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.79% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 56.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.54.