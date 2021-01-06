Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is 3.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.89 and a high of $153.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALB stock was last observed hovering at around $147.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.11% off its average median price target of $113.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -205.26% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.63, the stock is 7.38% and 21.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 69.04% off its SMA200. ALB registered 113.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.84.

The stock witnessed a 12.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.94%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $16.44B and $3.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.63 and Fwd P/E is 37.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.19% and -0.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 7 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $838.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Top Institutional Holders

849 institutions hold shares in Albemarle Corporation (ALB), with 341.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 89.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.39M, and float is at 106.12M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 89.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.25 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the ALB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.51 million shares valued at $670.67 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 7.26 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $647.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 6.48 million with a market value of $578.68 million.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KISSAM LUTHER C IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KISSAM LUTHER C IV sold 164,191 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $126.66 per share for a total of $20.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Albemarle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Crawford Raphael Goszcz (President, Catalysts) sold a total of 14,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $118.43 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13639.0 shares of the ALB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, NARWOLD KAREN G (EVP, Chief Admin Officer) disposed off 24,859 shares at an average price of $118.69 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds 41,429 shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB).

Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -30.02% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 7.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -62.22% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.