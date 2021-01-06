Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is -2.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.95 and a high of $38.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATUS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $36.81, the stock is 2.92% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.18 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 35.78% off its SMA200. ATUS registered 30.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.40.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.30%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $20.42B and $9.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 204.50 and Fwd P/E is 23.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.71% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Analyst Forecasts

Altice USA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $2.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 712.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Top Institutional Holders

533 institutions hold shares in Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), with 140.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.10% while institutional investors hold 127.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 571.03M, and float is at 75.60M with Short Float at 57.12%. Institutions hold 95.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Soroban Capital Partners LP with over 30.0 million shares valued at $780.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the ATUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.33 million shares valued at $762.47 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.55 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $430.23 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 2.09% of the shares totaling 11.67 million with a market value of $303.44 million.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Next Alt S.a.r.l., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Next Alt S.a.r.l. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $35.10 per share for a total of $35.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37.07 million shares.

Altice USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Next Alt S.a.r.l. (Director) sold a total of 3,300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $28.07 per share for $92.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.07 million shares of the ATUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Boubazine Abdelhakim (President & COO) disposed off 496,355 shares at an average price of $28.74 for $14.26 million. The insider now directly holds 1,385,498 shares of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS).