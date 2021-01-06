Apache Corporation (APA) picks momentum as shares rise 13.86%

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is 14.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -61.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.18, the stock is 7.75% and 31.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.01 million and changing 9.55% at the moment leaves the stock 35.14% off its SMA200. APA registered -36.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.74.

The stock witnessed a 17.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.43%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Apache Corporation (APA) has around 3163 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.47. Distance from 52-week low is 325.79% and -52.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Apache Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apache Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 18 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apache Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -37.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Apache Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

656 institutions hold shares in Apache Corporation (APA), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 85.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.00M, and float is at 376.46M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 85.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 52.31 million shares valued at $495.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.86% of the APA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.59 million shares valued at $318.07 million to account for 8.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.95 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $217.29 million, while Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 21.58 million with a market value of $204.37 million.

Apache Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANNIE P ANTHONY, the company’s Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY bought 32,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Apache Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -39.03% down over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -27.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.45% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.