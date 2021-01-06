Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is 35.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $17.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATOM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.92% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -55.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -55.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.82, the stock is 68.87% and 105.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.74 million and changing 37.23% at the moment leaves the stock 140.39% off its SMA200. ATOM registered 559.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.49.

The stock witnessed a 121.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.88%, and is 45.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.13% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $473.93M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 762.45% and 27.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.70%).

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.26% while institutional investors hold 30.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.34M, and float is at 17.32M with Short Float at 13.73%. Institutions hold 24.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.07 million shares valued at $11.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.00% of the ATOM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $7.91 million to account for 3.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $6.99 million, while Hollencrest Capital Management holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $5.38 million.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laurencio Francis. SEC filings show that Laurencio Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $9.47 per share for a total of $14205.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69051.0 shares.

Atomera Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Mears Robert J (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $9.47 per share for $18940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ATOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Trautmann Erwin disposed off 456 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $4332.0. The insider now directly holds 97,740 shares of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM).