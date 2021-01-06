Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) is 18.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIDM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 2.63% and 23.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.41 million and changing 14.13% at the moment leaves the stock -20.64% off its SMA200. CIDM registered 6.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6727 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9913.

The stock witnessed a 36.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.68%, and is 21.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.31% over the week and 12.95% over the month.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $98.07M and $32.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 205.60% and -87.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $10.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), with 56.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.81% while institutional investors hold 32.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.53M, and float is at 85.40M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 18.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 4.88 million shares valued at $2.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.76% of the CIDM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.38 million shares valued at $0.78 million to account for 1.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.7 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $0.4 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.38% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $0.28 million.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bison Entertainment Investment, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $11.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.9 million shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -10.37% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 68.89% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.