Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) up 10.07% since start of the year

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 10.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $8.37 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 3.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.81, the stock is 5.08% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.95 million and changing 6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. CRK registered -41.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0811.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.84%, and is 10.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $872.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is -13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.77% and -43.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $269.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), with 160.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.24% while institutional investors hold 76.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.22M, and float is at 71.47M with Short Float at 8.21%. Institutions hold 23.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deep Basin Capital LP with over 5.24 million shares valued at $22.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the CRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 3.57 million shares valued at $15.65 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.14 million shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $13.75 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $10.71 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Stuart D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Porter Stuart D sold 9,842,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $55.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.04 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that BURNS ROLAND O (President & CFO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $4.74 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 1,326,601 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is -46.63% lower over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -23.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.08% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.