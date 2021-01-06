CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) is 17.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CURI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -36.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is 45.63% and 61.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 17.71% at the moment leaves the stock 63.90% off its SMA200. CURI registered a loss of 64.36% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

The stock witnessed a 72.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.03%, and is 18.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 7.98% over the month.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $676.50M and $34.95M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.70% and 7.32% from its 52-week high.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CuriosityStream Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $11.36M over the same period..

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), with 11.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.74% while institutional investors hold 72.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.19M, and float is at 6.86M with Short Float at 6.81%. Institutions hold 31.46% of the Float.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HENDRICKS JOHN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENDRICKS JOHN S bought 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

CuriosityStream Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) bought a total of 20,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CURI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, HENDRICKS JOHN S (Director) acquired 11,684 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 781,157 shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI).