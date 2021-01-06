Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) is 19.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $33.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CYTH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is 3.63% and -36.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.37 million and changing 22.59% at the moment leaves the stock -62.18% off its SMA200. CYTH registered -84.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a -30.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.26%, and is 11.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.49% over the week and 19.64% over the month.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $24.33M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 53.24% and -84.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-838.30%).

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), with 174.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 0.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.95M, and float is at 4.45M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 0.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wendell (David) Associates, Inc. with over 300.0 shares valued at $4200.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the CYTH Shares outstanding.