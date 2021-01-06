Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) is 30.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The DFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 38.94% and 37.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.72 million and changing 23.21% at the moment leaves the stock 22.91% off its SMA200. DFFN registered 138.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7361 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9029.

The stock witnessed a 39.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.51%, and is 31.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.65% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 316.00% and -35.00% from its 52-week high.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.90% this year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), with 136.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 10.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.01M, and float is at 63.88M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 10.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.99 million shares valued at $2.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.67% of the DFFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.83 million shares valued at $0.7 million to account for 1.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.35 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $0.3 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT, the company’s GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $3150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Cobuzzi Robert Joseph Jr. (President & CEO) bought a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $0.66 per share for $9240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14000.0 shares of the DFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT (GC & Secretary) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.67 for $6700.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN).