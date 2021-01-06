Dissecting Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.14 and a high of $273.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $269.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $297.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.51% off the consensus price target high of $341.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -21.65% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $267.64, the stock is 2.39% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 38.90% off its SMA200. DE registered 52.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $260.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $216.37.

The stock witnessed a 3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.06%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 69600 employees, a market worth around $82.96B and $35.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.78 and Fwd P/E is 17.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.16% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.05 with sales reaching $7.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

1,733 institutions hold shares in Deere & Company (DE), with 755.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 81.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 314.10M, and float is at 312.61M with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 81.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.2 million shares valued at $4.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the DE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.77 million shares valued at $4.38 billion to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 15.51 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $3.44 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 12.54 million with a market value of $2.78 billion.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howze Marc A, the company’s Group Pres., Life Sol & CAO. SEC filings show that Howze Marc A sold 20,467 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $258.49 per share for a total of $5.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14444.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Kalathur Rajesh (President, JD Financial & CIO) sold a total of 44,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $257.43 per share for $11.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51371.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, CAMPBELL RYAN D (Sr VP & CFO) disposed off 14,413 shares at an average price of $263.22 for $3.79 million. The insider now directly holds 6,815 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 22.71% up over the past 12 months. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 32.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.53% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.