Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.06 and a high of $173.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The LLY stock was last observed hovering at around $168.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.34% off its average median price target of $186.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.81% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.07% lower than the price target low of $149.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $165.50, the stock is 1.96% and 10.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.16 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 9.25% off its SMA200. LLY registered 25.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $152.64.

The stock witnessed a 14.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.97%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has around 33625 employees, a market worth around $156.60B and $23.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.10 and Fwd P/E is 20.33. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.38% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.35 with sales reaching $7.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Top Institutional Holders

2,303 institutions hold shares in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 907.20M, and float is at 743.84M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 79.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lilly Endowment, Inc with over 111.13 million shares valued at $16.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the LLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 69.17 million shares valued at $10.24 billion to account for 7.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 60.47 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $8.95 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 37.98 million with a market value of $5.62 billion.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes Melissa S, the company’s Chief Eth/Cmpl Ofcr & SVP, ERM. SEC filings show that Barnes Melissa S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $151.01 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23580.0 shares.

Eli Lilly and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Fry Stephen F (SVP, HR & Diversity) sold a total of 7,204 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $150.64 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the LLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 09, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC (10% Owner) disposed off 12,961 shares at an average price of $169.69 for $2.2 million. The insider now directly holds 111,132,343 shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY).

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.47% up over the past 12 months. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 18.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.64% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.61.