Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GHSI Stock Is Going Next

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is 32.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is 82.82% and 124.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.45 million and changing 8.14% at the moment leaves the stock 56.20% off its SMA200. GHSI registered 41.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2757 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2999.

The stock witnessed a 127.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.79%, and is 75.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.82% over the week and 18.93% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $68.78M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -25.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.50%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.50% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 5.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.32M, and float is at 84.89M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 5.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.84 million shares valued at $0.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.22% of the GHSI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $68585.0 to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.31 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $61396.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $58036.0.