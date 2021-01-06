Halliburton Company (HAL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is 7.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $25.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.58% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.5% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -77.48% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.41, the stock is 5.22% and 23.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.69 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock 52.97% off its SMA200. HAL registered -19.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.89.

The stock witnessed a 13.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.08%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $18.25B and $16.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.55. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 380.24% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Halliburton Company (HAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halliburton Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Top Institutional Holders

934 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Company (HAL), with 2.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 77.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 882.00M, and float is at 881.17M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 77.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.5 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.26% of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 59.39 million shares valued at $715.7 million to account for 6.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 59.3 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $714.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 46.83 million with a market value of $564.31 million.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carre Eric, the company’s EVP, Global Business Lines. SEC filings show that Carre Eric sold 2,195 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $19.00 per share for a total of $41705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Halliburton Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Carre Eric (EVP, Global Business Lines) sold a total of 49,664 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $19.91 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the HAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23, GERBER MURRY (Director) acquired 350,000 shares at an average price of $8.68 for $3.04 million. The insider now directly holds 574,879 shares of Halliburton Company (HAL).

Halliburton Company (HAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -43.34% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -6.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.39% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.