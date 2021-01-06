Here are the top Institutional holders of Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) shares

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) is 19.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is 10.72% and 12.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.79 million and changing 17.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.46% off its SMA200. MRKR registered -39.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7072.

The stock witnessed a 8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is 9.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.19% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $87.09M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.06% and -48.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.10%).

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 125.40% year-over-year.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR), with 14.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.88% while institutional investors hold 42.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.57M, and float is at 33.67M with Short Float at 10.20%. Institutions hold 29.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $7.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the MRKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aisling Capital Management LP with 2.0 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 4.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.96 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $2.94 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 1.46 million with a market value of $2.19 million.