Here are the top Institutional holders of Square Inc. (SQ) shares

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $243.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $221.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.59% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.42% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -64.11% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $229.75, the stock is 3.61% and 15.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.6 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock 70.45% off its SMA200. SQ registered 267.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.73.

The stock witnessed a 11.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.99%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $105.22B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 496.22 and Fwd P/E is 205.13. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 610.64% and -5.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $3.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 312.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 387.50% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,332 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 4.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 78.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 444.46M, and float is at 378.42M with Short Float at 7.58%. Institutions hold 77.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 35.1 million shares valued at $5.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 million shares valued at $3.77 billion to account for 6.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.81 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $3.06 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 11.7 million with a market value of $1.9 billion.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whiteley Sivan, the company’s Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary. SEC filings show that Whiteley Sivan sold 118 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $222.61 per share for a total of $26268.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Ahuja Amrita (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $222.61 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Dorsey Jack (President, CEO & Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $227.43 for $22.74 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 2.70% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 45.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.43% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.