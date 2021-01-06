Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is 0.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $49.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -1219.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is -3.46% and 36.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 53.08% off its SMA200. CPE registered -72.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.00.

The stock witnessed a 24.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.39%, and is -4.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $541.85M and $934.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.83. Distance from 52-week low is 247.11% and -73.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $255.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 42.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 38.65M with Short Float at 20.78%. Institutions hold 41.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.99 million shares valued at $19.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.68 million shares valued at $8.09 million to account for 4.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.15 million shares representing 2.88% and valued at over $5.52 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $4.8 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Faulkenberry Barbara J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Faulkenberry Barbara J bought 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $10.89 per share for a total of $29948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6761.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that JOHNSON S P IV (Director) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $2.00 per share for $24000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $48000.0. The insider now directly holds 422,908 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -32.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.96% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.