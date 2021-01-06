Here is a breakdown of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) stock performance

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -2.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.70 and a high of $167.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $145.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.57% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -350.09% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $148.53, the stock is 8.36% and 21.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 92.16% off its SMA200. PTON registered 399.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.59.

The stock witnessed a 27.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.12%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 3281 employees, a market worth around $44.38B and $2.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1237.75 and Fwd P/E is 205.72. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 739.15% and -11.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 115.80% year-over-year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

681 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 71.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.72M, and float is at 253.15M with Short Float at 6.22%. Institutions hold 71.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.02 million shares valued at $1.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.66% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 15.78 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 6.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 10.77 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 9.93 million with a market value of $985.36 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garavaglia Mariana, the company’s Chief Bus. Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Garavaglia Mariana sold 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $146.33 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2856.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Garavaglia Mariana (Chief Bus. Operations Officer) sold a total of 4,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $154.55 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2856.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Cortese Thomas (COO and Head of Prod. Dev.) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $157.30 for $23.59 million. The insider now directly holds 413 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).