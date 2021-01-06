Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is 4.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $33.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -11.85% and -14.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing -4.83% at the moment leaves the stock -32.25% off its SMA200. INO registered 194.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.79.

The stock witnessed a -26.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.45%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 213.90% and -72.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.90%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $1.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 337.30% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

278 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.17% while institutional investors hold 37.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.41M, and float is at 166.04M with Short Float at 31.65%. Institutions hold 36.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.71 million shares valued at $159.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.09% of the INO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.35 million shares valued at $108.46 million to account for 5.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.0 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $92.82 million, while Coatue Management, LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $41.49 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zoth Lota S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zoth Lota S. sold 961 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $9.48 per share for a total of $9110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15232.0 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that BENITO SIMON X (Director) sold a total of 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $9.00 per share for $24750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51650.0 shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 827,219 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.88% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.4% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 59.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.07.