Is DISH Network Corporation (DISH) a good stock to buy now?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -2.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $42.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $31.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.24% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -109.8% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.47, the stock is -4.88% and -0.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 4.38% off its SMA200. DISH registered -11.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.03.

The stock witnessed a -15.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.77%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $16.13B and $14.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.14% and -26.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $4.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.00% in year-over-year returns.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

636 institutions hold shares in DISH Network Corporation (DISH), with 74.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.19% while institutional investors hold 93.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 525.53M, and float is at 246.72M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 80.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 29.51 million shares valued at $856.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.26% of the DISH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.24 million shares valued at $761.78 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 16.15 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $468.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 15.9 million with a market value of $461.66 million.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CULLEN THOMAS A, the company’s EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT. SEC filings show that CULLEN THOMAS A sold 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 25 at a price of $28.43 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $28.58 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) disposed off 43,000 shares at an average price of $29.23 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 296,852 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading 27.97% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 22.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.09% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.75.