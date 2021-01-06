Masco Corporation (MAS) turns bearish with loss of -1.25 points

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is -2.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.04 and a high of $60.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.39% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 7.45% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $53.68, the stock is -1.65% and -1.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.93% off its SMA200. MAS registered 12.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.09.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.91%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $14.01B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.57. Profit margin for the company is 23.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.52% and -10.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

959 institutions hold shares in Masco Corporation (MAS), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 95.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.00M, and float is at 260.82M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 95.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.06 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the MAS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.82 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 19.11 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $1.05 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 12.27 million with a market value of $676.59 million.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDowell Scott E., the company’s VP, Masco Operating Sys.. SEC filings show that McDowell Scott E. sold 2,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $54.18 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14026.0 shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that McDowell Scott E. (VP, Masco Operating Sys.) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $54.58 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16309.0 shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Parfet Donald R (Director) disposed off 3,783 shares at an average price of $54.44 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 31,494 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 29.68% up over the past 12 months. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is -25.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.25% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.