New Big Money Means DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is 4.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.46 and a high of $63.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.84% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -30.8% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.86, the stock is 7.44% and 5.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 5.07% at the moment leaves the stock 31.09% off its SMA200. DKS registered 22.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.15.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.26%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $5.29B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 337.30% and -7.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.16 with sales reaching $3.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

502 institutions hold shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 115.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.42M, and float is at 62.98M with Short Float at 20.82%. Institutions hold 110.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.42 million shares valued at $313.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the DKS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.24 million shares valued at $303.25 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.24 million shares representing 7.97% and valued at over $303.2 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.46 million with a market value of $200.54 million.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLOMBO WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLOMBO WILLIAM J sold 47,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $60.19 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that COLOMBO WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 31,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $60.04 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, COLOMBO WILLIAM J (Director) disposed off 3,091 shares at an average price of $60.01 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 349,415 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) that is trading 85.99% up over the past 12 months. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is 240.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.6% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.87.