New Big Money Means Facebook Inc. (FB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.10 and a high of $304.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The FB stock was last observed hovering at around $268.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $330.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.75% off the consensus price target high of $397.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -32.18% lower than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $270.97, the stock is -1.41% and -1.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.71 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 11.19% off its SMA200. FB registered 27.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $275.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $264.03.

The stock witnessed a -3.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Facebook Inc. (FB) has around 56653 employees, a market worth around $768.16B and $78.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.13 and Fwd P/E is 25.84. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.64% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

Facebook Inc. (FB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Facebook Inc. (FB) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 39 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Facebook Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.19 with sales reaching $26.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Top Institutional Holders

3,730 institutions hold shares in Facebook Inc. (FB), with 18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 80.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.85B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 79.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 185.31 million shares valued at $48.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the FB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 158.35 million shares valued at $41.47 billion to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 123.99 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $32.47 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 100.83 million with a market value of $26.41 billion.

Facebook Inc. (FB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zuckerberg Mark, the company’s COB and CEO. SEC filings show that Zuckerberg Mark sold 45,958 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $272.69 per share for a total of $12.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Facebook Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Zuckerberg Mark (COB and CEO) sold a total of 46,581 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $274.21 per share for $12.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Zuckerberg Mark (COB and CEO) disposed off 56,250 shares at an average price of $278.36 for $15.66 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Facebook Inc. (FB).

Facebook Inc. (FB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 24.48% up over the past 12 months. Weibo Corporation (WB) is -16.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.67% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.