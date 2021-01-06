Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PEIX Stock Is Going Next

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is 14.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $11.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEIX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.71% off the consensus price target high of $20.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 3.01% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.76 million and changing 8.95% at the moment leaves the stock 75.91% off its SMA200. PEIX registered 655.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 744.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.95.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.07%, and is 0.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.24% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $470.59M and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.68. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2722.73% and -45.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $234.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.64% while institutional investors hold 40.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.50M, and float is at 56.12M with Short Float at 8.33%. Institutions hold 38.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 4.84 million shares valued at $35.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.69% of the PEIX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.43 million shares valued at $17.74 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.14 million shares representing 2.96% and valued at over $15.67 million, while Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $13.51 million.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher W, the company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher W sold 37,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $6.02 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that McGregor Bryon T (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $3.55 per share for $17750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the PEIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, KOEHLER NEIL M (Co-President & Co-CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $3.35 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 921,699 shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX).

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -37.38% down over the past 12 months. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is 11.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.85% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.