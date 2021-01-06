PECK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) Now

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) is 75.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.49 and a high of $14.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The PECK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.31% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.11% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is 69.49% and 60.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.91 million and changing 70.08% at the moment leaves the stock 119.91% off its SMA200. PECK registered 316.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.40.

The stock witnessed a 68.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.28%, and is 64.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.56% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $56.07M and $18.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 600.51% and -27.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $5.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.50% this year.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK), with 3.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.97% while institutional investors hold 8.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.30M, and float is at 2.13M with Short Float at 20.07%. Institutions hold 3.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94900.0 shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.79% of the PECK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 16362.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 12108.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $85845.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 5146.0 with a market value of $36485.0.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. (PECK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Myrick Frederick JR, the company’s EVP of Solar. SEC filings show that Myrick Frederick JR sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.