Positives for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) as stock gains in recent trading

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) is 0.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.20 and a high of $24.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The JEF stock was last observed hovering at around $24.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 4.54% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.82, the stock is 5.08% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.82 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 41.60% off its SMA200. JEF registered 15.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.48%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $6.21B and $6.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.61% and 0.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.80% in year-over-year returns.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Top Institutional Holders

504 institutions hold shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), with 49.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.57% while institutional investors hold 94.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.70M, and float is at 205.34M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 75.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.44 million shares valued at $367.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.00% of the JEF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.21 million shares valued at $327.71 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Pacific Advisors, LP which holds 17.22 million shares representing 6.74% and valued at over $309.98 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 12.58 million with a market value of $226.45 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, the company’s President. SEC filings show that FRIEDMAN BRIAN P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $16.27 per share for a total of $81350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.05 million shares.