Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock Surged by 0.05% yesterday

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $44.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The WORK stock was last observed hovering at around $41.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -40.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $42.01, the stock is -1.06% and 20.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.39 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 35.69% off its SMA200. WORK registered 78.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.74.

The stock witnessed a -1.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.55%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) has around 2510 employees, a market worth around $24.26B and $833.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.21% and -4.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.10%).

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Slack Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $239.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -296.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.60% in year-over-year returns.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Top Institutional Holders

682 institutions hold shares in Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), with 7.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 86.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 570.37M, and float is at 483.98M with Short Float at 9.36%. Institutions hold 85.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 65.86 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.47% of the WORK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 62.0 million shares valued at $1.67 billion to account for 12.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 37.57 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 21.83 million with a market value of $586.28 million.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Frati Robert, the company’s Sr VP Sales, Customer Success. SEC filings show that Frati Robert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $42.63 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Slack Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Henderson Cal (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $43.07 per share for $64605.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85655.0 shares of the WORK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Frati Robert (Sr VP Sales, Customer Success) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $42.80 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 299,561 shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK).