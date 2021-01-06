Splunk Inc. (SPLK) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is -2.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.92 and a high of $225.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPLK stock was last observed hovering at around $169.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.52% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.54% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -10.91% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.37, the stock is 0.23% and -11.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -7.68% off its SMA200. SPLK registered 9.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $195.09.

The stock witnessed a -19.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.59%, and is -7.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $27.30B and $2.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.14% and -26.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Splunk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $681.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.90% in year-over-year returns.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Top Institutional Holders

1,021 institutions hold shares in Splunk Inc. (SPLK), with 394.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 93.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.72M, and float is at 160.85M with Short Float at 5.10%. Institutions hold 93.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 25.0 million shares valued at $4.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the SPLK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.3 million shares valued at $2.69 billion to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.35 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $1.95 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $1.01 billion.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMITH GRAHAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMITH GRAHAM sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $90000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31917.0 shares.

Splunk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that St. Ledger Susan (President, WW Field Operations) sold a total of 1,699 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $174.95 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SPLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, SMITH GRAHAM (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $170.00 for $85000.0. The insider now directly holds 32,417 shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK).

Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -15.60% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -7.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.61% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.