Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -9.21% Change This Year

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) is -9.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $49.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $36.39, the stock is -7.31% and 28.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 139.47% off its SMA200. SBE registered a gain of 265.91% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.66.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.25%, and is -16.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 287.95% and -26.46% from its 52-week high.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Analyst Forecasts

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), with 10.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.64% while institutional investors hold 97.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.41M, and float is at 24.18M with Short Float at 22.89%. Institutions hold 72.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $33.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.82% of the SBE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Governors Lane LP with 0.96 million shares valued at $15.0 million to account for 3.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HBK Investments, L.P. which holds 0.85 million shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $13.28 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $12.35 million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 548,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $10.21 per share for a total of $5.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.06 million shares.