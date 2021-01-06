The decline in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) is -0.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $17.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.96% off the consensus price target high of $20.60 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -12.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.90, the stock is 2.59% and 10.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 19.48% off its SMA200. GPK registered 3.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.59.

The stock witnessed a 7.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.46%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $4.58B and $6.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.92 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.42% and -1.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Top Institutional Holders

421 institutions hold shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 98.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.00M, and float is at 268.17M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 97.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.87 million shares valued at $336.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.82% of the GPK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.46 million shares valued at $231.92 million to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 12.77 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $180.0 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 12.58 million with a market value of $177.2 million.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yost Joseph P, the company’s EVP and President, Americas. SEC filings show that Yost Joseph P sold 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $13.23 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 02 that Venturelli Larry M (Director) bought a total of 162 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 02 and was made at $11.91 per share for $1928.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66307.0 shares of the GPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Venturelli Larry M (Director) acquired 8,100 shares at an average price of $12.10 for $97970.0. The insider now directly holds 65,438 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK).

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading -0.54% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is 24.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.57% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.