The incline in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is 40.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.35% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -38.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.55, the stock is 62.16% and 80.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.68 million and changing 36.36% at the moment leaves the stock 22.48% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -28.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.57.

The stock witnessed a 86.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.92%, and is 50.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.85% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $217.62M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.93% and -54.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.90%).

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $1.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.02% while institutional investors hold 71.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.75M, and float is at 34.00M with Short Float at 5.46%. Institutions hold 65.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 3.1 million shares valued at $8.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the GRTS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 3.06 million shares valued at $8.11 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.57 million shares representing 6.80% and valued at over $6.8 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $6.47 million.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woiwode Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Woiwode Thomas bought 1,347,709 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $3.71 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.35 million shares.