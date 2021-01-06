This Indicator Is Supporting Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 6.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.67 and a high of $27.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.58% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 14.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.37, the stock is 7.01% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock -3.87% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 21.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.21.

The stock witnessed a 13.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.88%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 617 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $957.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.61 and Fwd P/E is 52.90. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.33% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $213.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

518 institutions hold shares in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), with 5.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.86% while institutional investors hold 86.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.12M, and float is at 302.86M with Short Float at 4.75%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 30.63 million shares valued at $748.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.87% of the EXEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.79 million shares valued at $679.49 million to account for 8.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 22.67 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $554.17 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 13.64 million with a market value of $333.53 million.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Peter, the company’s EVP, Scientific Strategy & CSO. SEC filings show that Lamb Peter sold 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $20.01 per share for a total of $1.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that MARCHESI VINCENT T (Director) sold a total of 40,004 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $18.50 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90212.0 shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L (Director) disposed off 34,000 shares at an average price of $20.61 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 197,809 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.88% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -2.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.29% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.