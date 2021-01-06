Top attractive stock of the week – RealPage Inc. (RP)

RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) is -0.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.91 and a high of $89.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The RP stock was last observed hovering at around $87.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $88.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.06% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $86.80, the stock is 14.50% and 28.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 38.03% off its SMA200. RP registered 59.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.85.

The stock witnessed a 26.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.47%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.57% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

RealPage Inc. (RP) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $8.84B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 161.04 and Fwd P/E is 40.22. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.17% and -2.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

RealPage Inc. (RP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RealPage Inc. (RP) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RealPage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $294.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

RealPage Inc. (RP) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in RealPage Inc. (RP), with 12.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.80% while institutional investors hold 105.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.33M, and float is at 88.98M with Short Float at 6.22%. Institutions hold 91.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.08 million shares valued at $465.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.94% of the RP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.21 million shares valued at $358.09 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.4 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $311.1 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 5.14 million with a market value of $296.17 million.

RealPage Inc. (RP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glover Ashley Chaffin, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Glover Ashley Chaffin sold 1,029 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $89.00 per share for a total of $91581.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

RealPage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Glover Ashley Chaffin (President) sold a total of 2,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $65.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, Glover Ashley Chaffin (President) disposed off 1,037 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $62220.0. The insider now directly holds 143,319 shares of RealPage Inc. (RP).

RealPage Inc. (RP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -7.74% down over the past 12 months. Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is 206.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.27% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.43.