Unity Software Inc. (U) makes -12.64% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) is -6.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.11 and a high of $174.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The U stock was last observed hovering at around $153.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.39% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.26% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -132.39% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $144.08, the stock is -7.51% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing -6.12% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.97.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.49%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Unity Software Inc. (U) has around 3719 employees, a market worth around $39.36B and $710.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.29% and -17.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.90%).

Unity Software Inc. (U) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Software Inc. (U) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $204.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.80% this year.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Unity Software Inc. (U), with 43.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.25% while institutional investors hold 73.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.97M, and float is at 226.79M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 61.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 43.3 million shares valued at $3.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the U Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 million shares valued at $2.88 billion to account for 12.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC XII Management LLC which holds 24.5 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $2.14 billion, while D1 Capital Partners, LP holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 12.97 million with a market value of $1.13 billion.

Unity Software Inc. (U) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lestiyo Ingrid, the company’s SVP & GM, Operate Solutions. SEC filings show that Lestiyo Ingrid sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $114.00 per share for a total of $2.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78125.0 shares.

Unity Software Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Rhodes Dave (SVP & GM Create Solution) sold a total of 9,517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $117.62 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62500.0 shares of the U stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Bibby Brett (SVP & Chief Product Officer) disposed off 58,350 shares at an average price of $116.85 for $6.82 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Unity Software Inc. (U).