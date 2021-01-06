Which Institutions Own Shares In Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) is 34.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The BPFH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $10.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -34.12% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 41.23% and 54.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.96 million and changing 35.88% at the moment leaves the stock 70.61% off its SMA200. BPFH registered -5.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 48.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.60%, and is 35.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $923.29M and $282.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.57 and Fwd P/E is 18.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.00% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $57.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH), with 894.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 89.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.22M, and float is at 81.36M with Short Float at 2.89%. Institutions hold 88.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.94 million shares valued at $65.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.52% of the BPFH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.34 million shares valued at $46.06 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.71 million shares representing 6.95% and valued at over $31.54 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 4.78 million with a market value of $26.36 million.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARSON GLORIA C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARSON GLORIA C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $30476.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39224.0 shares.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that MacDonald W. Timothy (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 4,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $6.66 per share for $32655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97501.0 shares of the BPFH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, MacDonald W. Timothy (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 3,397 shares at an average price of $6.45 for $21913.0. The insider now directly holds 102,406 shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH).

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is trading -7.71% down over the past 12 months. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -10.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.96% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.36.