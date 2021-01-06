Which Institutions Own Shares In Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.06 and a high of $92.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNST stock was last observed hovering at around $92.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.88% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.53% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.59% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.60, the stock is 1.68% and 6.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 20.47% off its SMA200. MNST registered 43.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $80.72.

The stock witnessed a 5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.89%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has around 3529 employees, a market worth around $47.30B and $4.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.72 and Fwd P/E is 34.57. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.98% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Monster Beverage Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Top Institutional Holders

994 institutions hold shares in Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), with 153.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.14% while institutional investors hold 92.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 527.64M, and float is at 374.08M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 65.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 31.71 million shares valued at $2.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.01% of the MNST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.43 million shares valued at $2.36 billion to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.57 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 24.09 million with a market value of $1.93 billion.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLY THOMAS J, the company’s EVP Finance Monster Energy Co.. SEC filings show that KELLY THOMAS J sold 10,249 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $83.53 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2868.0 shares.

Monster Beverage Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Carling Guy (President of EMEA) sold a total of 41,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $83.51 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23885.0 shares of the MNST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, VIDERGAUZ MARK (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $83.47 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 41,325 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading -5.51% down over the past 12 months. National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) is 87.27% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.8% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.