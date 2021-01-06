Who are the Institutional Holders in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) is -2.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NLY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.68% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.20, the stock is -1.89% and 3.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.83 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 17.16% off its SMA200. NLY registered -13.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.79%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $11.34B and $1.27B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is -55.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.62% and -21.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $550.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Top Institutional Holders

855 institutions hold shares in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), with 5.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 47.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.40B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 47.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.94 million shares valued at $875.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.79% of the NLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 101.41 million shares valued at $722.06 million to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 33.52 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $238.65 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 24.46 million with a market value of $174.19 million.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hamilton Thomas Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hamilton Thomas Edward bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Coffey Timothy P (Chief Credit Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $6.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88000.0 shares of the NLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Green Anthony C (Chief Corporate Officer, CLO) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $5.92 for $73999.0. The insider now directly holds 163,500 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY).

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -52.93% down over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -77.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.17% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.