Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is -29.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.12 and a high of $29.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.82% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.5% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is -26.97% and -20.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.85 million and changing -29.49% at the moment leaves the stock 2.43% off its SMA200. MRSN registered 254.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.30.

The stock witnessed a -18.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.30%, and is -31.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.44% over the week and 8.95% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $1.28B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 353.88% and -35.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.10%).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -97.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 376.20% in year-over-year returns.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), with 854.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 99.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.42M, and float is at 66.86M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 98.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.25 million shares valued at $135.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.59% of the MRSN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 6.8 million shares valued at $126.62 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 5.96 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $110.97 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.53% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $70.59 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowinger Timothy B, the company’s Chief Science & Tech. Officer. SEC filings show that Lowinger Timothy B sold 8,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $25.60 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Lowinger Timothy B (Chief Science & Tech. Officer) sold a total of 8,203 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $23.05 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 21, Lowinger Timothy B (Chief Science & Tech. Officer) disposed off 4,101 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $71768.0. The insider now directly holds 16,851 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.41% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.57% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.09.