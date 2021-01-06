Why Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is 2.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -12.34% off the consensus price target high of $3.89 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -74.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is 24.79% and 77.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.08 million and changing 10.91% at the moment leaves the stock 138.51% off its SMA200. UUUU registered 132.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9030 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9739.

The stock witnessed a 97.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.06%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $502.53M and $1.98M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 460.26% and -9.24% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $550k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -69.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 22.40% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.89 million shares valued at $9.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the UUUU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 5.26 million shares valued at $8.83 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.0 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $6.73 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.52% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $3.23 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morrison Alex G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morrison Alex G bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $1.59 per share for a total of $28544.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 42.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.19% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.