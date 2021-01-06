Why Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) is the topic of conversation today

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) is -3.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $22.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The LGVW stock was last observed hovering at around $19.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $19.15, the stock is 11.59% and 40.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 67.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.41.

The stock witnessed a 30.81% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.81%, and is -9.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.03% and -16.58% from its 52-week high.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Analyst Forecasts

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW), with institutional investors hold 53.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.69 million shares valued at $26.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the LGVW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with 2.44 million shares valued at $24.0 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westchester Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $18.9 million, while Alberta Investment Managament Corp holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $16.69 million.