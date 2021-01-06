Why Shares of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Are Going Crazy

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is 23.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 49.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is 49.95% and 65.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.56 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock 34.67% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -10.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3499.

The stock witnessed a 72.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.22%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.53% over the week and 11.14% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 157 employees, a market worth around $54.22M and $24.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 144.08% and -46.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.90%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $7.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.00% in year-over-year returns.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), with 10.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.08% while institutional investors hold 13.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.51M, and float is at 84.34M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 12.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 1.74 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.86% of the BIOL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with 1.11 million shares valued at $0.31 million to account for 1.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $91734.0.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEINBERG LARRY N, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that FEINBERG LARRY N sold 1,770,312 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BIOLASE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that FEINBERG LARRY N (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,402,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.55 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BIOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, SCHULER JACK W (10% Owner) disposed off 1,307,931 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 739,820 shares of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL).