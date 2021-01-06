Why should you buy stock in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) is 26.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 21.56% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.15 million and changing 13.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.78% off its SMA200. ADMP registered -30.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4782 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7300.

The stock witnessed a 30.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.92%, and is 19.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $59.24M and $18.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 127.85% and -59.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.90%).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $5.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), with 752.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 7.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.66M, and float is at 92.57M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 7.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.95 million shares valued at $1.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.09% of the ADMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.33 million shares valued at $1.04 million to account for 1.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maven Securities Ltd which holds 1.0 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $0.78 million, while Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marguglio David J., the company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Marguglio David J. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that Hopkins Robert O (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $0.41 per share for $14182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the ADMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Moss Ronald B. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 8,532 shares at an average price of $0.41 for $3465.0. The insider now directly holds 231,752 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP).

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is 48.19% higher over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 9.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.27% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.