Will NantKwest Inc. (NK) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $19.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The NK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -71.63% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.73, the stock is 9.40% and 37.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 67.79% off its SMA200. NK registered 239.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.85.

The stock witnessed a 50.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.03%, and is -14.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 15.26% over the month.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 444.84% and -29.12% from its 52-week high.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NantKwest Inc. (NK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NantKwest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $10k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 132.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.10% in year-over-year returns.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in NantKwest Inc. (NK), with 73.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.98% while institutional investors hold 30.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.25M, and float is at 34.78M with Short Float at 19.70%. Institutions hold 9.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.11 million shares valued at $14.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.94% of the NK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $12.94 million to account for 1.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 0.62 million shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $4.28 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $3.7 million.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Simon Barry J.. SEC filings show that Simon Barry J. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $18.05 per share for a total of $2.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.17 million shares.

NantKwest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Thomas John C (Director) sold a total of 42,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $10.83 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Thomas John C (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.19 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 250,069 shares of NantKwest Inc. (NK).

NantKwest Inc. (NK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -28.39% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.9% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.26.