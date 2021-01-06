Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Track to Reach $30.00 in a Year

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is -8.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $37.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.88% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.49% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -35.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.79, the stock is -0.11% and 6.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -8.82% at the moment leaves the stock 27.26% off its SMA200. YELP registered -14.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.44.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.74%, and is 6.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 5950 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $908.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 197.28. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.20% and -20.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $228.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Yelp Inc. (YELP), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 101.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 70.99M with Short Float at 9.54%. Institutions hold 97.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.1 million shares valued at $162.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the YELP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.51 million shares valued at $130.76 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott General Partners LLC which holds 5.15 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $103.48 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 5.43% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $80.77 million.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoppelman Jeremy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stoppelman Jeremy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $28.54 per share for a total of $11.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $30.55 per share for $12.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $32.31 for $12.92 million. The insider now directly holds 128,140 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 205.24% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 28.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.83% from the last report on Nov 12, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.88.