3 Stocks to Watch: Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), 500.com Limited (WBAI)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are 3.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.98% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock 80.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.97% and 8.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 06, 2020, BofA Securities recommended the QRTEA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 15, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $9.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 7.17% or -17.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.70% in the current quarter to $0.77, up from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.19, up 5.10% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.15 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,100,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 85,090. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,841 and 61,381 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wendling Brian J, a CAO/PFO at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $0.2 million at $99.15 per share on Nov 23. The President, CEO had earlier sold another 100,000 QRTEA shares valued at $1.07 million on Jan 04. The shares were sold at $10.67 per share. Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) bought 996 shares at $100.22 per share on Sep 15 for a total of $99816.0 while RAPLEY DAVID E, (Director) sold 2,048 shares on Aug 13 for $21835.0 with each share fetching $10.66.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moving up 2.95% with a share price of $1.22 during Thursday’s trading session. The overall market worth of this company is about $187,850. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.05 – $1.22.

Sustainability Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is pleased to announce the Company achieved another successful quarter, with revenues totaling $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. SGTM recorded $5,907,155 in revenue, $422,133 in gross profits, as well as $36,140,923 in total assets for the three months ending September 30, 2020, and sitting on a strong $5,936,798 in cash and liquid investments. Revenue of $24,544,820 and a gross profit of $5,503,905 is reported for the nine months ending September 30, 2020, at SGTM.

500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.25 with a market cap of $433.50M, and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 500.com Limited (WBAI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WBAI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.3 million. This represented a -817.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $0.91 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.15 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $73.71 million from $80.55 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $7.39 million while total current assets were at $52.29 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.00% with a share float percentage of 21.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 500.com Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.5 million shares worth more than $10.51 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, SC China Holding Ltd held 11.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 0.27 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.81 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.